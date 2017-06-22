June 22 Microchip Technology Inc:

* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Microchip Technology Inc - amendment extends time period during which co is permitted to repurchase, redeem, exchange co's 2.125% junior subordinated convertible debentures due 2037