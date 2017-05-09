May 9 Microchip Technology Inc
* Microchip Technology announces record net sales for fourth
quarter and fiscal year 2017
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.16 from continuing
operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing
operations
* Q4 sales $902.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $891.2 million
* Sees Q1 2018 sales $920.7 million to $965.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Microchip Technology Inc-sees for June 30, 2017 quarter
gaap earnings per diluted share 59 to 64 cents
* Microchip technology Inc- sees for June 30, 2017 quarter
non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.17 to $1.27
