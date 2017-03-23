BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
March 23 Micron Technology Inc
* Sees Q3 revenue $5.20 billion – $5.60 billion
* Sees Q3 2017 diluted EPS $1.43 – $1.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $4.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Micron technology Inc-sees Q3 gross margin 44 percent – 48 percent Source: (bit.ly/2mxnErU) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.