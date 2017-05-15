AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 15 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc
* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says additional time necessary as currently devoting significant resources relating to intended spinoff of aerospace and defense division
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says currently expects to file quarterly report within 5 calendar day extension period
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources