UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc -
* Micronet Enertec reports financial results for the 4th quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $4.2 million versus $6.6 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.48
* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc - backlog as of end of Q1 2017 at over $14 million
* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc - spinoff of aerospace & defense business was approved by board of directors
* Micronet Enertec Technologies-"our aerospace & defense business,we believe,is poised to benefit from recent u.s. Pledge of $38 billion in military aid to israel" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.