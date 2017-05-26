BRIEF-ifa systems postpones reporting for FY 2016
* DGAP-ADHOC: IFA SYSTEMS AG: IFA SYSTEMS AG HAS TO POSTPONE REPORTING FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016
May 26 Microport Scientific Corp
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
* Refers to announcement target co & huajie entered into equity transfer agreement to transfer of equity interest in target co to huajie
* Equity transfer agreement entered between sale side companies, target co and Huajie was terminated with mutual consent
* Pursuant to equity transfer agreement with Fufu, unit to transfer 7.0249% of equity interest in target co to Fufu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DGAP-ADHOC: IFA SYSTEMS AG: IFA SYSTEMS AG HAS TO POSTPONE REPORTING FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016
* Obama says "bill will do you harm" (Adds White House spokesman and Republican lawmaker comment in paragraphs 11-15)