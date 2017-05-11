BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Microsemi Corp
* Microsemi announces cash tender offer for its 9.125 percent senior notes
* Microsemi corp - has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash company's 9.125 percent senior notes due 2023
* Microsemi corp - maximum principal amount of notes will not result in aggregate purchase price excluding accrued, unpaid interest, that exceeds $200 million
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account