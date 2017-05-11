May 11 Microsemi Corp

* Microsemi announces cash tender offer for its 9.125 percent senior notes

* Microsemi corp - has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash company's 9.125 percent senior notes due 2023

* Microsemi corp - maximum principal amount of notes will not result in aggregate purchase price excluding accrued, unpaid interest, that exceeds $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: