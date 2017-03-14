French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Microsoft Corp:
* Microsoft announces addition to board and quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.39per share
* Appointment of Reid Hoffman, co-founder of Linkedin, to its board of directors effective immediately
* Microsoft - appointment of Reid Hoffman, co-founder of Linkedin, to its board of directors effective immediately
* Microsoft - adding Hoffman to board increases Microsoft's board to 12 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane