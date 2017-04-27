British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Microsoft Corp :
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
* Microsoft CFO says expect unearned revenue between $26.8 billion and $27 billion for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft says "the biggest difference on an annual basis with the adoption of 606 will really just be the change from Windows OEM" - Conf Call Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.