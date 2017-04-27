April 27 Microsoft Corp :

* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial

* Microsoft CFO says expect unearned revenue between $26.8 billion and $27 billion for Q4 - Conf Call

* Microsoft says "the biggest difference on an annual basis with the adoption of 606 will really just be the change from Windows OEM" - Conf Call