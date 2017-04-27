British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Microsoft Corp:
* Microsoft reports record third-quarter
* Qtrly revenue was $22.1 billion GAAP, and $23.6 billion non-GAAP
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share was $0.61 GAAP, and $0.73 non-GAAP
* Qtrly revenue in productivity and business processes was $8.0 billion and increased 22%
* Qtrly office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 7%
* Qtrly revenue in more personal computing was $8.8 billion and decreased 7% (down 7% in constant currency)
* Qtrly revenue in intelligent cloud was $6.8 billion and increased 11% (up 12% in constant currency)
* Qtrly office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 15%
* Qtrly windows OEM revenue increased 5% (up 5% in constant currency)
* Qqtrly server products and cloud services revenue increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency)
* Qtrly azure revenue growth of 93% (up 94% in constant currency)
* Qtrly office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 26.2 million
* Qtrly Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 6% (up 6% in constantcurrency)
* Qtrly surface revenue decreased 26% (down 25% in constant currency)
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $23.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 8% (up 9% in constant currency)
* LinkedIn contributed revenue of $975 million in quarter
* Qtrly gaming revenue increased 4% (up 6% in constant currency) Source text - (bit.ly/2pqTsik) Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.