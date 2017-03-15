UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Microvision Inc:
* Microvision Inc says has received a $6.7 million order for its small form factor display engine from an Asian electronics device manufacturer
* Microvision Inc says expects to begin shipping engines to OEM in Q2 of 2017 with a large majority of units shipping by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.