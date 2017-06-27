BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 MicroVision Inc
* MicroVision ships initial production display engines to Asian Electronics Device Manufacturer
* MicroVision - Plans to begin volume shipments in July, and expects large majority of units in the order to be shipped by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares