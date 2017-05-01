BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Qtrly average daily production of 3,622 boe/d, a decrease of 5.6% sequentially and 15.5% year-over-year.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Qtrly total revenue $18.5 million versus $13.8 million
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP - production for Q1 of 2017 was 326 mboe, or 3,622 boe/d
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP - 2017 estimated capital expenditures $13.0 million
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP sees 2017 net production 3,600 boe/d to 3,900 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.