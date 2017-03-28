March 28 Midas Gold Corp

* Midas Gold-U.S. Forest service begun analysis of Midas Gold Idaho Inc's proposed plan of restoration and operations for Stibnite Gold project in Idaho

* Midas Gold Corp - U.S. forest service stated that it expects to produce a draft record of decision in 2018 and final record of decision in Q1 of 2019