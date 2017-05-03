May 3 Midea Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 9

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 10 and the dividend will be paid on May 10

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0Onq6X

