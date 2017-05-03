New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Midea Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 9
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 10 and the dividend will be paid on May 10
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.