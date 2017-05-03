BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Midpoint Holdings Ltd :
* Midpoint's CEO acquires over 10% of common shares
* David Wong CEO and chairman has acquired 1.15 million common shares through open market purchases
* Of the 1.15 million common shares acquired by Wong, over 200,000 shares were acquired in last 30 days
* Wong's ownership and control represents 10.4% of issued and outstanding common shares of Midpoint
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.