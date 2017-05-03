May 3 Midpoint Holdings Ltd :

* Midpoint's CEO acquires over 10% of common shares

* David Wong CEO and chairman has acquired 1.15 million common shares through open market purchases

* Of the 1.15 million common shares acquired by Wong, over 200,000 shares were acquired in last 30 days

* Wong's ownership and control represents 10.4% of issued and outstanding common shares of Midpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: