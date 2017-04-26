New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Midsona Ab:
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 527 MILLION VERSUS SEK 350 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 45 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT SEK 24 MILLION VERSUS SEK 11 MILLION YEAR AGO
* OUTLOOK TO EXPECTS ITS NET SALES AND PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) TO INCREASE IN 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.