June 8 Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc announces pricing and upsizing of public offering of common stock

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - public offering of 4,583,334 shares of common stock at a price of $12.00 per share

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - ‍offering was increased from previously announced amount of approximately $50.0 million of gross proceeds​