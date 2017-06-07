June 7 Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - on june 5, 2017, board increased size of board of directors from 10 to 11 members - sec filing

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - appointed James R. Mclemore, president and CEO of co and Midsouth Bank, N.A., as a member of company's board of directors Source text - bit.ly/2s5oGOj Further company coverage: