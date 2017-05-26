US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 26 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc
* Midstates petroleum announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement
* Midstates petroleum company - amendment removed requirement to maintain a cash collateral account at administrative agent in amount of $40 million
* Midstates petroleum company inc - amendment also moved first scheduled borrowing base redetermination from april 2018 to october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer