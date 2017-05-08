BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc
* Midstates Petroleum announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Achieved total company production of 23,562 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Q1 of 2017
* Focus for remainder of 2017 will continue to be on controlling costs and growing shareholder value
* Midstates Petroleum Company - to reduce downside commodity price risk and protect cash flow, Midstates reinstated a hedging program in January 2017
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.