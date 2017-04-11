April 11MIG Unmobi Technology Inc :

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 22.4 percent to increase by 1.1 percent, or to be 45.3 million yuan to 59 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (58.3 million yuan)

* Says stability of business management as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HBQhmr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)