BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11MIG Unmobi Technology Inc :
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 22.4 percent to increase by 1.1 percent, or to be 45.3 million yuan to 59 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (58.3 million yuan)
* Says stability of business management as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HBQhmr
Further company coverage:
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing