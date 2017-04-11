BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Migme Ltd
* It is currently looking to finalise a series of convertible note transactions prior to Monday 17 April 2017
* Committed to further reducing its operating cost profile and to delivering a substantially more focussed organisation.
* Funds raised will be utilised to pay existing creditors and maintain a level of operations to ultimately enable achievement of cash flow positive operations in 2017
* Recapitalisation may include sale of underlying business and/or migration of company to an overseas exchange
* Company is advancing negotiations in relation to a proposed refinancing and recapitalisation of company
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing