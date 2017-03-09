Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Migros Ticaret AS:
* FY 2016 net loss of 293.0 million lira ($77.80 million) versus loss of 370.5 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 11.06 billion lira versus 9.39 billion lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7659 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.