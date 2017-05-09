BRIEF-India's Adlabs Entertainment approves allotment of about 1.2 mln shares
* Says approved allotment of about 1.2 million shares each at issue price of INR 95 per share
May 9 MIGROS TICARET AS:
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 3.11 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.4 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved allotment of about 1.2 million shares each at issue price of INR 95 per share
BERLIN, June 20 Continental said on Tuesday it would join a self-driving platform developed by BMW , Intel and Mobileye with the German auto parts and tyre maker handling integration of components and software.