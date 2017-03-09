Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Migros Ticaret AS:
* Sees 2017 consolidated sales growth target at 30 - 35 percent versus 2016 (target including Tesco Kipa 10-month results)
* Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA margin at 5 - 5.5 percent (target including Tesco KIPA operations) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.