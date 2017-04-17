BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Milacron Holdings Corp:
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million
* Milacron Holdings Corp says the shares are being offered by its selling stockholders, co will not receive any proceeds from the sale Source text - bit.ly/2onmSKc Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.