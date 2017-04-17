BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Milacron Holdings Corp:
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Agreement to sell two properties located in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada for CAD $14.25 million - SEC Filing
* Closing of the agreement's transaction is expected to provide co with net proceeds of approximately CAD $14.0 million
* Contract is subject to Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions entering agreement to lease properties to co for 15 years for about CAD $15 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pryWhQ) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.