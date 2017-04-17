April 17 Milacron Holdings Corp:

* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing

* Agreement to sell two properties located in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada for CAD $14.25 million - SEC Filing

* Closing of the agreement's transaction is expected to provide co with net proceeds of approximately CAD $14.0 million

* Contract is subject to Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions entering agreement to lease properties to co for 15 years for about CAD $15 million