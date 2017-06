June 12 MILESTONE MEDICAL INC

* MILESTONE MEDICAL-RECEIVING 510(K) FDA CLEARANCE FOR COMPUFLO® EPIDURAL INSTRUMENT

* ‍COMPUFLO EPIDURAL WITH DYNAMIC PRESSURE SENSING TECHNOLOGY RESULTED IN ANESTHESIOLOGISTS OBJECTIVELY IDENTIFYING EPIDURAL SPACE WITH 99% SUCCESS ON FIRST ATTEMPT​