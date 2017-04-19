BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Milestone Scientific Inc:
* Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance to sell epidural instruments and disposables in Saudi Arabia
* Milestone Scientific - been granted medical device marketing authorization by Saudi Food And Drug Authority
* Milestone Scientific-marketing authorization allows milestone scientific to market, sell its epidural instrument, disposable kit in Saudi Arabia
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results