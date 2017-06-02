A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 2 Milestone Scientific Inc
* Entered into an asset purchase agreement with Apad Octrooi and APAD - SEC filing
* To purchase certain patent rights, other intellectual property rights related to sellers computer controlled injection instrument
* Purchase price for purchased assets will be eur 2.2 million -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned