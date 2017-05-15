May 15 Milestone Scientific Inc

* Milestone Scientific reports 53% increase in handpiece sales attributable to USA and Canada for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $3.7 million versus $3.6 million

* Milestone Scientific - Continue to see increase in handpiece sales in Europe, South America, anticipate will continue throughout remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: