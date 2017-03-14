French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 13 Lifetime Brands Inc
* Mill road capital offers $20.00 per share to acquire lifetime brands, inc.
* Mill road capital offers $20.00 per share to acquire lifetime brands, inc
* Mill road- price represents a premium of 37.5% to closing price on march 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane