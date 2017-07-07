FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Millenmin Ventures Inc updates proposed reverse takeover transaction involving Cuban Golf Resort Development
#BurhanWani
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
Movie Review: Mom
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mom
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
The Wider Image
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 6:05 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Millenmin Ventures Inc updates proposed reverse takeover transaction involving Cuban Golf Resort Development

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Millenmin Ventures Inc:

* Says announces update to the proposed reverse takeover transaction involving a private placement and acquisition of a 49% interest in a Cuban Golf Resort Development

* Says since announcing control placement, co has been informed one of four investors would not be able to complete in timely manner

* Says co intends to proceed with control placement with BICL and remaining three investors

* Says control placement will be reduced by 4.5 million common shares and by 74.6 million subscription receipts

* Says BICL agreed to extend term of its $125,000 loan to co, to provide new $1.5 million loan facility to co

* Says on completion of control placement, BICL, other investors to together hold about 61.8 percent of issued, outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.