* Novo Nordisk says announced that chmp, under european medicines agency , has endorsed an update of eu label for saxenda
May 23 Millennial Lithium Corp
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
* Liberty will pay Millennial aggregate cash consideration of US$5.5 million
* Liberty will incur an aggregate of $1 million of staged expenditures to earn a 70% interest in property
SANTIAGO, June 22 JetSmart, a low-cost airline set to launch this year in Chile, said on Thursday it will offer one-way tickets for less than $2, as the nation's passenger air market becomes increasingly competitive.