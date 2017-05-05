Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc:
* In constant currency, Q1 group revpar grew by 4.6% with increases in both occupancy and average room rate
* Qtrly profit before tax fell by £5m or 27.8% for period
* Group revenue improved during first three months of 2017, particularly in London and New Zealand
* Poor performance in US region especially New York, remains a concern.
* Addressing issues contributing to under-performance in US region
* Immediate focus is on US management structure, which is currently under review
* Q1 total revenue in reported currency grew 16.1 percent to £223m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.