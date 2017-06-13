BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 13 Green Plains Inc:
* Millennium Management Llc reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Green Plains Inc as of june 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rY2YdL Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)