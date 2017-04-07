BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Ltd :
* Millennium pacific group - trading in shares of millennium pacific group holdings limited will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. April 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company