BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Ltd :
* Trading suspended pending release of an announcement in relation to inside information of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company