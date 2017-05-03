BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Miller Industries Inc
* Miller Industries reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 sales $148.9 million versus $148.8 million
* Miller Industries Inc - "our outlook for remainder of 2017 remains positive."
* Miller industries inc - board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results