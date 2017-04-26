BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Millicom
* Q1 revenue $1,505 million
* Q1 EBITDA $555
* Millicom says EBITDA 2017 outlook mid-to-high single-digit % organic growth
* Reuters poll: Millicom Q1 revenues were seen at $1,535 million, adjusted EBITDA at $558 million
* Millicom says we remain on target to deliver on our goals for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes