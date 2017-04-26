April 26 Millicom

* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay

* Says its subsidiary Telefonica Celular del Paraguay S.A. (Tigo Paraguay) has agreed to sell approximately 1,400 wireless communications towers

* Says as a result of transaction, Tigo Paraguay will receive approximately GS700 billion, equivalent to US $125 million, in cash