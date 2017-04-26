BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Millicom
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
* Says its subsidiary Telefonica Celular del Paraguay S.A. (Tigo Paraguay) has agreed to sell approximately 1,400 wireless communications towers
* Says as a result of transaction, Tigo Paraguay will receive approximately GS700 billion, equivalent to US $125 million, in cash
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.