BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Millicom
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
* Tigo Paraguay will receive approximately GS700 billion, equivalent to US$125 million, in cash
* Millicom - unit Telefonica Celular Del Paraguay to sell about 1,400 wireless communications towers to unit of American Tower Corp in Paraguay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.