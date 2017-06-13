June 13 Millrock Resources Inc
* Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project and
makes joint venture agreement with Centerra Gold, Sonora State,
Mexico
* Simultaneously with purchase agreement, Millrock has
entered an option to joint venture agreement with Centerra Gold
Inc
* Centerra will fund initial exploration on project
* Has entered an option agreement to purchase La Navidad
Gold Project from a private mexico firm, Western Mining S.A. De
C.V
* A final option payment of US$2 million could be made to
complete purchase of mineral rights
* To complete purchase of 100% interest in La Navidad, $2.5
million in option payments to Western Mining S.A. De C.V to be
made over 4-year period
