BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Minco Plc:
* Possible offer
* It is in discussions with dalradian resources regarding possible disposal of its 2% net smelter return royalty on curraghinalt gold deposit
* Disposal in return for issue of 15.5 million new Dalradian shares in total
* Possible offer would be on for every 1 Minco share 0.0243 new Dalradian share
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.