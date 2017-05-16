BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 Minda Industries Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Consol March quarter net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit 425.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total revenue 9.52 billion rupees versus 7.19 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2pRzGJy) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body