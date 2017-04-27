April 27 Minda Industries Ltd:

* Says signed joint venture agreement with Tung Thih Electronic Co. Ltd., (TTE), Taiwan

* Says agreement to develop, manufacture, market and sale of driving assistance products & systems and safety systems

* Says proposed location for unit to be in NCR

* Says shareholding in JV co will be in 50:50 ratio

* Says initial investment for first phase is 350 million rupees