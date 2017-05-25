BlackBerry reports quarterly profit on Qualcomm payment
June 23 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a $940 million arbitration payment from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
May 25 Minds + Machines Group Ltd
* Board appointed Headwaters MB to review various strategic options open to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of $1.23