BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Hsn Inc
* Mindy Grossman to step down as ceo of hsni after transition period
* Grossman's resignation will be effective on may 24, 2017
* Grossman will not stand for election to board of directors at annual meeting of shareholders on may 24
* HSN Inc - board has retained a national search firm to assist with search for a successor to Grossman that will include both internal, external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results