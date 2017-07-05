FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mineral Hill's Oil & Natural Gas says agreement signed with Danish based financial services Co
July 5, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Mineral Hill's Oil & Natural Gas says agreement signed with Danish based financial services Co

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd:

* Update on mineral Hill's Oil & Natural gas project

* Mineral Hill Industries - agreement signed with a Danish based financial services co to assist with issue of bond created to develop opl-236 project

* Mineral Hill Industries- there have been discussions with 2 institutional investors which would involve investment of between $60-70m for 10-year term

* Mineral Hill Industries Ltd - us based insurance company has completed due diligence, is expected that they will confirm that they will insure bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

